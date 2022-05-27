The Flash Star Teases A Major Surprise Cameo In The Season 8 Finale

As "Arrow" found its footing on The CW and forever changed comic book shows, plans to develop an entire small screen DC universe around it began to unfold. Dubbed the Arrowverse, this interconnected franchise really got going in 2014 when its second installment, "The Flash," graced the television sets for the first time. Starring Grant Gustin as the titular speedster, the series caught on with viewers in no time at all, allowing it to become a cornerstone of the Arrowverse and one of the most widely beloved DC Comics adaptations to ever come to fruition.

In the years since its arrival, "The Flash" has had a lot to offer viewers. Action, drama, time travel, crossovers, and more have kept fans thoroughly entertained while propelling the series longer than most would've anticipated. It's currently well past the 150-episode mark and was renewed for a 9th season on The CW on March 22, 2022 (via Variety), making it the longest-running Arrowverse show to date. However, before we get to that point, Season 8 still has to wrap up, and its finale is one that die-hard "Flash" fans certainly won't want to miss.

As "The Flash" Season 8 winds down its 20-episode run, one of its cast members has teased an exciting cameo for the final episode. Here's what they had to say.