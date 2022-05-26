The Hilarious Thing Stranger Things' Stars Do When They Flub A Take

When you're dealing with an issue as significant as an invasion from another dimension, it helps to get your head right in-between close encounters, no matter how you do it. That seems to be an ongoing issue for the cast of "Stranger Things," which is heading into its fourth season — one promising to be far more horrible and gruesome than before. With an all-new threat that looks to have stitched together the gnarliest parts of Freddy Krueger and Pinhead, Vecna is bent on turning Hawkins upside-down from the Upside Down, and there's only one waffle-loving girl and her group of friends that can stop him.

Now while there are the occasional laughs to be had (mainly at the expense of Dustin and Steve), the majority of the show is focused on seeing if our favorite teenagers, video store clerks, and the like make it through another year alive. It's a tense issue to work around, that sometimes causes the cast bringing the characters to life to crack under pressure, in the best way before they get their head back in the game.

Now, when dealing with such fictional life-or-death situations, how does the cast recover from scenes that they occasionally mess up in? As it turns out, should such a rare instance befall them while filming, all it takes is busting a move to get them back into the swing of things.