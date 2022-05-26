Winnie The Pooh Looks Absolutely Terrifying In This Eye-Opening Horror Adaptation

Written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, and Maria Taylor (via IMDb). In an interview with Variety, Drake-Waterfield gives potential viewers a little tease of what to expect from the movie, saying, "Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult." Those difficulties, it seems, cause the formerly lovable pair to regress. "So they've gone back to their animal roots," Drake-Waterfield explained. "They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

In the original "Winnie the Pooh" storybooks, Pooh and Piglet are best friends, so at least we have that consistency to go off of. However, that appears to be where the similarities to the source material end, and the not-so-cuddly stuffed-animal rage begins. It's difficult to tell if the character itself is a man in a mask or a lifesized version of the yellow bear, but from the early images, it's easy to see that he's someone or something you wouldn't want on your tail. It's clear that Pooh and Piglet have left the woods and are out for blood.

No one is safe from "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey."