Cube Fans Just Got Bittersweet News About The Reboot

1997 saw the release of one of the most effective horror-thrillers of the decade with "Cube." The premise is simple yet intriguing; it follows a group of people who wake up in a strange room, with none of them having any recollection of how they wound up there or why they're there. They soon learn they must escape the maze they've been placed in while avoiding all of the deadly traps. Naturally, not all of them make it out alive of their Kafka-esque nightmare.

The film was a modest success when it first came out, but in the decades since its release, it's gone on to become a cult favorite. It even spawned a pair of sequels in the form of "Cube²: Hypercube" and "Cube Zero." And just last year, in 2021, a Japanese remake of the original came out. As such, it should come as no surprise to hear that Lionsgate, which owns the rights to the franchise, is interested in developing a remake. While the project's been in the works for a while, it recently hit a roadblock that's bound to upset anyone hoping for another trip to the Cube.