The Devastating Death Of Tuesday The Firehouse Dog From Chicago Fire
Since Season 7 of "Chicago Fire," fans have enjoyed watching Tuesday the Dalmatian pop by the station every so often as its official mascot. Unfortunately, it appears as though the Season 10 finale of the series will be the dog's final appearance on the show, as her trainer took to Instagram to inform her fans that Tuesday sadly passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
On the dog's official Instagram page, her trainer posted, "As Tuesday's trainer this may be the most difficult post I ever make. With the season 10 finale also comes Tuesday's last episode on Chicago Fire. It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues. The love from you, Tuesday's fans, over the past 4 years has been immense."
Tuesday was a common fixture around Firehouse 51, and the show won't be the same without her lounging around and keeping Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) company. After the news broke, fans came forward with an outpouring of support for the pup and all who knew her.
Fans adored seeing Tuesday on Chicago Fire
Ritter joined Engine 51 in Season 7, and it wasn't long after his introduction that he brought his canine companion to the station to meet his new coworkers. As he explained, Tuesday had separation anxiety as a puppy, so he likes to bring the pup to work with him. Since then, Tuesday has always been a welcome presence around the station, and her absence from the show after appearing regularly throughout the last four seasons will surely be missed.
Daniel Kyri posted the news of Tuesday's passing to his Instagram page, and fans have come out of the woodwork to voice how much they'll miss the dog on future episodes. In the original post, many comments have come in from fans wishing all those who knew Tuesday the best during this devastating period. One user wrote, "Sweet Tuesday. I hope you could feel our love! You brought us so much happiness and many smiles. This is heartbreaking! Sending love to your family, friends and co-stars. Thank you for sharing Tuesday with us."
Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew Tuesday during this emotional time.