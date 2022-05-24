The Devastating Death Of Tuesday The Firehouse Dog From Chicago Fire

Since Season 7 of "Chicago Fire," fans have enjoyed watching Tuesday the Dalmatian pop by the station every so often as its official mascot. Unfortunately, it appears as though the Season 10 finale of the series will be the dog's final appearance on the show, as her trainer took to Instagram to inform her fans that Tuesday sadly passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

On the dog's official Instagram page, her trainer posted, "As Tuesday's trainer this may be the most difficult post I ever make. With the season 10 finale also comes Tuesday's last episode on Chicago Fire. It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues. The love from you, Tuesday's fans, over the past 4 years has been immense."

Tuesday was a common fixture around Firehouse 51, and the show won't be the same without her lounging around and keeping Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) company. After the news broke, fans came forward with an outpouring of support for the pup and all who knew her.