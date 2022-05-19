Young Sheldon's Finale Will Star This Familiar Face From Big Bang Theory
"Young Sheldon," and its predecessor show "The Big Bang Theory," love to pull in some impressive actors and celebrities for unique roles. According to People, "The Big Bang Theory" has featured the likes of Stan Lee, Bill Gates, Bill Nye, Carrie Fisher, Buzz Aldrin, and James Earl Jones, to just name a few of the well-known names that have appeared in the show. Bob Newhart, who plays the fictional Professor Proton character, has popped up in both series thus far, and represents one of the reasons why Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons) becomes a scientist in the first place.
"Young Sheldon" has also tapped into a vast reservoir of cameos, with CBS listing famous talents like Elon Musk, Richard Kind, Sarah Baker, Jason Alexander, Frances Conroy, and Billy Gardel who have interacted with the younger version of Sheldon for a multitude of reasons. However, it seems like "Young Sheldon" has called upon an iconic magician to once again return to the Cooper universe, but this time he isn't playing the father of Amy Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and he has managed to bring his prolific partner along for the ride.
Penn and Teller will appear in the Young Sheldon season finale
It turns out that both famous illusionists and performers Penn and Teller will be tormenting young Sheldon in a rather unique set of roles. This is not the first time Teller has been in the show's universe, as he appears in three episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" as Amy's father (via IMDb). However, it looks like Teller isn't Larry Fowler in "Young Sheldon," and both he and Penn will be representing a common fear of teenagers and young adults -– skin conditions.
Emerging in the Season 5 finale episode, titled "A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future," Penn and Teller will manifest when Sheldon becomes concerned with a growing pimple. Speaking with TVLine, series co-creator Steve Molaro said of the Penn and Teller cameos, "We thought it was a fun idea to personify the pimple, so we were thinking about who would be right for Acne Vulgaris. When we landed on Penn, he seemed so perfect, and it's hard not to think of Teller when you think of Penn. Once Penn agreed to do it, we circled around to say, 'How would you guys feel about doing it together, as Acne and Pus?' They were very into it, and just a delight to work with from beginning to end."
Considering these comments, it seems as if the duo of magicians had a blast while filming. It will be interesting to see how Sheldon handles this gross manifestation of his own anxiety.