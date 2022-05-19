Young Sheldon's Finale Will Star This Familiar Face From Big Bang Theory

It turns out that both famous illusionists and performers Penn and Teller will be tormenting young Sheldon in a rather unique set of roles. This is not the first time Teller has been in the show's universe, as he appears in three episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" as Amy's father (via IMDb). However, it looks like Teller isn't Larry Fowler in "Young Sheldon," and both he and Penn will be representing a common fear of teenagers and young adults -– skin conditions.

Emerging in the Season 5 finale episode, titled "A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future," Penn and Teller will manifest when Sheldon becomes concerned with a growing pimple. Speaking with TVLine, series co-creator Steve Molaro said of the Penn and Teller cameos, "We thought it was a fun idea to personify the pimple, so we were thinking about who would be right for Acne Vulgaris. When we landed on Penn, he seemed so perfect, and it's hard not to think of Teller when you think of Penn. Once Penn agreed to do it, we circled around to say, 'How would you guys feel about doing it together, as Acne and Pus?' They were very into it, and just a delight to work with from beginning to end."

Considering these comments, it seems as if the duo of magicians had a blast while filming. It will be interesting to see how Sheldon handles this gross manifestation of his own anxiety.