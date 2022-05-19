This Major Marvel Star Is Making His Debut On The Simpsons

"The Simpsons" has been America's most popular family for over 30 years, and during that time, quite a few famous faces have cropped up in guest roles. It almost seems like Hollywood's rite of passage, in certain regards. And while some cameos have been downright bizarre over the years, and others completely random, the show has nonetheless managed to attract everyone from Betty White to LeBron James. Whether it's a uber-famous singer, comedian, or actor, though, anyone invited to guest star on "The Simpsons" has to follow one rule: no pseudonyms. Back in 1993, creator Matt Groening told The New York Times, "If you're willing to do 'The Simpsons, you can't be ashamed of it."

Groening's rule still holds up today, when not even superheroes are exempt. In recent years, many of the biggest stars out there have made their names by bringing to life characters from the pages of Marvel Comics, and quite a few of these performers have made their way onto "The Simpsons." Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Patrick Stewart – aka Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Professor Charles Xavier — are all Marvel stars who have appeared in the animated series.

Now, there's one more name that will soon be added to the list, and it's a big one.