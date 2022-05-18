The Ending Of Doctor Who Season 6 Explained

The BBC's science-fiction drama "Doctor Who" follows a time-traveling space alien who treats the breadth of existence the same way Ms. Frizzle treats Ralphie's intestines ... that is to say, they both take their magic ride wherever they please, consequences be damned. The space alien in question is the Doctor, the last of the Time Lords, and their magic ride is the TARDIS, a high-tech device forever disguised as a big, blue police box, and together they charm their way into literally everybody's business.

Stories about time travel tend to be confusing even at the best of times, but "Doctor Who" likes to intentionally spice things up with constant retcons and a protagonist who shapeshifts on the regular. So, yeah, it's a little hard to follow from season to season (or series to series, if you're British), and for die-hard fans, that has become part of the fun. Today's guidance comes in the form of clarity for Season 6 of the 2005 revival series, which follows the eleventh iteration of the Doctor (Matt Smith) and depicts a time that he sort of avoided death.