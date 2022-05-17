Lady Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick Song Is More Important Than We Realized

After a number of delays, "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally set to hit theaters. The film follows the life of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), whom audiences rejoin decades after his triumphant assumption of the role of flight instructor at the end of 1986's "Top Gun." Maverick is still a test pilot, and now he faces a brand-new challenge: training a new generation of fliers for the TOPGUN program. Among the new recruits is the son of his late and much-lamented best friend, Goose (Anthony Edwards), Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller).

Will Maverick stop dodging the possibility of career advancement, settle down with Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), and finally end up in a staid, earthbound job? Or will he continue living for speed and keep on flying across the friendly (and dangerous) skies? Fans will have to head to theaters on May 27 to find out.

Every epic action movie deserves a soaring and memorable theme song, and "Top Gun: Maverick" is no exception to the rule. The power ballad "Hold My Hand," performed by pop songstress Lady Gaga, underscores Maverick's every move in the film. But it seems that the song is a lot more important to the film than one might think at first glance.