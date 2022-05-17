Disney+ Series The Acolyte Will Be Unlike Every Other Star Wars Project In One Important Way

At this point, it's clear that the Disney+ "Star Wars" television series have become cultural sensations in their own right. The most prominent Disney+ original series based within the Star Wars universe is, of course, "The Mandalorian," which has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The story that first began with "The Mandalorian" was expanded upon by the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett," which focuses primarily on the eponymous bounty hunter from the original trilogy.

While Disney+ has also released spin-off or standalone "Star Wars" shows such as the animated series "The Bad Batch" and the anime-inspired anthology series "Star Wars: Visions," this overarching story set up by "The Mandalorian" seems to be the primary focus for their live-action shows moving forward. Indeed, several of the upcoming "Star Wars" shows coming to Disney+ are set to focus on characters or storylines that featured heavily in "The Mandalorian," including series like "Ashoka," "Rangers of the New Republic," and, of course, "The Mandalorian" Season 3.

That's not to say that all of the upcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" projects will feel overly familiar to longtime fans of the franchise. In fact, one upcoming Disney+ series, "The Acolyte," promises to be unlike anything we've ever seen in the main "Star Wars” continuity thus far.