Charlize Theron Shares An Exciting Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Doctor Strange 2 Role

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is full of surprises. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film begins with an alternate universe version of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) fighting to protect a multiversal traveler named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and it only gets weirder and more surprising from there. Indeed, while some of the "Doctor Strange" sequel's biggest surprises were heavily hinted at in the early trailers and promotional materials that were released for it, many of the film's twists and cameos were also kept under tight wraps prior to its theatrical debut.

One of those surprises doesn't come until the mid-credits scene of "Multiverse of Madness," which sees Earth-616's Stephen Strange get stopped in New York by a blonde-haired woman dressed in an all-purple costume. The mysterious character uses a magical dagger to tear open a cosmic gateway and tells Strange that she needs his help to fix a multiversal incursion that he apparently caused. After being briefly taunted by the woman, Strange agrees to go with her and the scene ends with the two characters leaping through the gateway together.

While the scene doesn't reveal much about the new character, her appearance at the end of "Multiverse of Madness" still makes a considerable impact because she is played by none other than Charlize Theron. Now, a little over a week after the film's release, Theron has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of her MCU debut.