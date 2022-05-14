MODOK Fans Just Got The News They've Been Dreading
Among the many ridiculous characters in comic book history, did anyone really expect M.O.D.O.K. to get his own series on Hulu? Admittedly, this big-headed baddie who is the definition of dorky looking likely isn't exactly high on the list of popular Marvel names. Nevertheless, his potential for comedy made him a good fit for series creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Released in May 2021, Hulu's "M.O.D.O.K" spoofs a number of Marvel mainstays through the lens of its titular protagonist, whose name stands for "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing." In Marvel comics, he traditionally plays a villain role, either for his own gain or on behalf of his company, A.I.M.
However, Hulu's series shows a different side to the melon-headed megalomaniac. In the first season, M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) is a deadbeat villain whose prospects at A.I.M. go down the drain after GRUMBL, a much larger mega-corporation, purchases it. All the while, the superpowered schlub must contend with his crumbling family life as he divorces his wife, Jodie (Aimee Garcia), and maintains a strained relationship with his kids, Melissa (Melissa Fumero) and Lou (Ben Schwartz).
The comedic mix of superhero shenanigans and family sitcom drama proved somewhat successful, though the show's audience score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that not everyone took a shine to the stop-motion Marvel series. Unfortunately, for those who became "M.O.D.O.K." fans, Hulu has just announced the news they've been dreading.
Hulu has officially kicked M.O.D.O.K. to the curb
According to Variety, Hulu revealed in mid-May that it has officially canceled "M.O.D.O.K." after only one season. Though the streaming company has not given a specific reason for kicking "M.O.D.O.K." to the curb, this is hardly the first Marvel series that the company has halted just as it was getting started. Another Marvel comedy series, "Hit-Monkey," originally aired on Hulu in November 2021 but has yet to receive a second season at the time of writing. Likewise, Hulu canned would-be shows "Howard the Duck" and "Tigra and Dazzler" well before they were ever released (via Deadline).
On Twitter, Oswalt was understandably disappointed that "M.O.D.O.K." went the way of the dodo along with these other shows. "Oh well," wrote the "Eternals" actor. "Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and @Marvel let us run amok in their toy box. Another great experience. Forward!"
Per the Variety article, Hulu's collection of now-canceled Marvel series were eventually meant to crossover, but these plans were soon overturned by both their mutual cancellation and the death of their production company, Marvel Television. Now that Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios has taken charge of the company's television sector for its various Disney+ shows, shows like "M.O.D.O.K." have subsequently been pushed aside. Hulu may not have given its specific reasoning for canceling, but the writing is still on the wall. Unfortunately, there may be no room for shows like "M.O.D.O.K." in Marvel's itinerary.