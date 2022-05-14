MODOK Fans Just Got The News They've Been Dreading

Among the many ridiculous characters in comic book history, did anyone really expect M.O.D.O.K. to get his own series on Hulu? Admittedly, this big-headed baddie who is the definition of dorky looking likely isn't exactly high on the list of popular Marvel names. Nevertheless, his potential for comedy made him a good fit for series creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Released in May 2021, Hulu's "M.O.D.O.K" spoofs a number of Marvel mainstays through the lens of its titular protagonist, whose name stands for "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing." In Marvel comics, he traditionally plays a villain role, either for his own gain or on behalf of his company, A.I.M.

However, Hulu's series shows a different side to the melon-headed megalomaniac. In the first season, M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) is a deadbeat villain whose prospects at A.I.M. go down the drain after GRUMBL, a much larger mega-corporation, purchases it. All the while, the superpowered schlub must contend with his crumbling family life as he divorces his wife, Jodie (Aimee Garcia), and maintains a strained relationship with his kids, Melissa (Melissa Fumero) and Lou (Ben Schwartz).

The comedic mix of superhero shenanigans and family sitcom drama proved somewhat successful, though the show's audience score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that not everyone took a shine to the stop-motion Marvel series. Unfortunately, for those who became "M.O.D.O.K." fans, Hulu has just announced the news they've been dreading.