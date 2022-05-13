Married... With Children Could Be Coming Back, With One Major Twist

According to a recent report by Deadline, there is a reboot of "Married... with Children" in the works, although this time as an animated series with "Family Guy" and "Bordertown" producer Alex Carter writing and showrunning the project. This proposed reboot is apparently in the process of being pitched, with Fox, Hulu, or Peacock cited by Deadline as possible contenders to pick up the series. The most exciting news for fans of the original is that the core cast of "Married... with Children" – Katey Sagal, Ed O'Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino — would be reprising their roles should the series come to pass.

Although turning the series into a cartoon may seem like a strange idea for a reboot, the over-the-top nature of the Bundys themselves does feel ripe for the world of animation. Giving the actors the ability to record their lines, rather than needing to be on set, also has no doubt made the prospect of getting the original cast back on board significantly easier. As for where "Married... with Children" will end up, we'll have to wait and see, although considering Peacock has loaded its slate of original programming with reboots and remakes like "Saved by the Bell," "Punky Brewster," and "Bel-Air," they may be an obvious choice.

While we wait for more information, the original series can be streamed on either Hulu or Peacock.