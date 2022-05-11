Ryan Reynolds' New Mint Mobile Commercial Is Raising Eyebrows

Despite a busy few years that has seen him star in "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," Ryan Reynolds has still found time to appear in a new commercial for Mint Mobile, a company that sells wireless mobile phone plans that the "Deadpool" actor now owns (via CNET). In the commercial, Reynolds, standing in front of a green background, tells the viewer, "As owner of Mint Mobile, I always want to find ways to save you money." Reynolds then introduces a spokesperson for the new Mint family plan, who just so happens to be his own mother.

Reynolds' mother, at first, tells Reynolds that he looks too thin and asks if he has been eating, to which Reynolds responds by whispering to her to just read the lines in the script. Mother Reynolds then explains the price of the plan before delivering the line: "Just one of the many reasons I love Ryan more than his dumb brother, Terry." Reynolds then runs off the screen giggling, clearly pleased with himself that he got his mother to drag his own brother on camera.

Since its release a few days ago, this ad has viewers discussing it at length — here's what they think.