Amazon Upload Announcement Is Sure To Relieve Fans After Short Second Season
The first season of Amazon Prime Video's "Upload" was released on May 1, 2022, and consists of 10 episodes. For fans who were waiting for a similar-sized helping of Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) and Nora Antony's (Andy Allo) digital afterlife adventures in Season 2, however, a minor disappointment came when the season premiered on March 11, 2022. The season only has comparatively meager seven episodes, and the season finale leaves plenty of questions that no doubt leave viewers wanting for more.
The question, alas, is: Will there be more? Is the truncated length of the sophomore season just a byproduct of production difficulties, or a sign that the streaming network is losing its faith in the sci-fi comedy? Now, more news about the show's situation has arrived, and fortunately, things are looking bright and sunny like Lakeview. In fact, Amazon's brand new "Upload" announcement is sure to relieve fans after the short Season 2.
Upload is getting a third season
Viewers will get to return in the bizarre high-tech world of "Upload" for a third season, per Deadline. There's no word of the upcoming season's episode count yet, so fans'll still have to wait a while before finding out whether the story continues with 10 episodes or less. Still, if you enjoy "Upload," the news that there will be more episodes in the first place is unequivocally excellent.
The show has been quite a success for Amazon Prime Video, according to a statement from Amazon's Head of Global TV, Vernon Sanders.
"'Upload' has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video," it read. "The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With [creator Greg Daniels'] distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they've made a globally relevant series which we're all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers."
There's no word on precisely when Season 3 of "Upload" will drop, but considering that Season 2 has been a consistent Top 10 performer for Amazon Prime Video since its release, the show's production is unlikely to get stuck on the slow lane.