Amazon Upload Announcement Is Sure To Relieve Fans After Short Second Season

Viewers will get to return in the bizarre high-tech world of "Upload" for a third season, per Deadline. There's no word of the upcoming season's episode count yet, so fans'll still have to wait a while before finding out whether the story continues with 10 episodes or less. Still, if you enjoy "Upload," the news that there will be more episodes in the first place is unequivocally excellent.

The show has been quite a success for Amazon Prime Video, according to a statement from Amazon's Head of Global TV, Vernon Sanders.

"'Upload' has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video," it read. "The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With [creator Greg Daniels'] distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they've made a globally relevant series which we're all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers."

There's no word on precisely when Season 3 of "Upload" will drop, but considering that Season 2 has been a consistent Top 10 performer for Amazon Prime Video since its release, the show's production is unlikely to get stuck on the slow lane.