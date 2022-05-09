Why We Won't Be Seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi At The 2022 Emmys

Disney+ continues to expand the Star Wars cinematic universe in a variety of fun and interesting new directions. The next "Star Wars" project on the schedule is the upcoming six-episode limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The show, which has been highly anticipated by fans since its announcement in 2019 (via Variety), is set to premiere on May 27. Lucasfilm released the official trailer for the series on May 4, prompting endless squeals of delight from "Star Wars" fans around the world.

The series will see Ewan McGregor return to the role of the legendary Jedi Master. Of course, McGregor is no stranger to "Star Wars," having played the character in three George Lucas-directed films: 1999's "The Phantom Menace," 2002's "Attack of the Clones," and 2005's "Revenge of the Sith." Also reprising his role from the prequel trilogy is Hayden Christensen, who will once again take on the role of Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader). Additionally, the new series will see the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars. Newcomers to the series include Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor, Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva, and Maya Erskine, Kumail Nanjiani, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. in unnamed roles (via Variety).

Although "Obi-Wan Kenobi" takes place only 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith," a whole 17 years have passed since the film was released. Given the visual wizardry that Lucasfilm and a Disney budget can afford, that is likely to be an easily surmountable challenge. However, when it comes to the Emmys, no amount of technical or performative genius will be enough to solve one giant timeline issue for "Obi-Wan Kenobi."