Elizabeth Olsen Puts Marvel-Bashing Filmmakers In Their Place

Elizabeth Olsen began her career with starring roles in indie films such as 2011's "Silent House" and "Martha Marcy May Marlene" and 2012's "Liberal Arts." She had a string of similar credits to her name by the time she began her run as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, in the post-credits scene of 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." From there, she became more widely recognized as she continued to portray Wanda in four follow-up films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

Olsen's fame only rose further with the release of the MCU's first series on Disney+, "WandaVision," which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for her lead performance (via IMDb). In between playing Wanda in these various Marvel endeavors, Olsen has continued to pursue other, more independent films. Suffice to say, Olsen has experienced the best of both worlds: big-budget superhero films and smaller-budget indie projects.

As fans likely know, Marvel is no stranger to criticism, by both moviegoers and filmmakers. "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve said last year that Marvel films are "cut and paste" jobs, while Martin Scorsese famously said they're "not cinema" — and Villeneuve and Scorsese are just two examples of many filmmakers who have expressed critical statements about the superhero films (via Newsweek).

Olsen — who co-stars in the MCU's most recent project, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — has something to say in response to the critics.