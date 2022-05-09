Did Doctor Strange 2 Release On Mother's Day Weekend Purposefully?

Audiences took to movie theaters in droves this past weekend to see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which made $185 million at the domestic box office during its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie is already the third-highest-grossing film of 2022, sitting only behind its MCU predecessor "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and another superhero flick in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" as Box Office Mojo's top films of the year. In the "Doctor Strange" solo sequel, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) resolves to protect multiverse-traveling teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) deadly pursuit, as the Scarlet Witch seeks America's powers for herself.

Surprisingly enough, the new "Doctor Strange" movie appeared timed especially well to pair with Mother's Day, annually celebrated by many countries on the second Sunday of May. The film deals with Wanda's insatiable desire to live in a universe in which her sons Billy and Tommy — played by Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne as introduced in "WandaVision" — actually exist. The revelation that in the MCU dreams serve as windows into the lives of characters' variants in the multiverse reveals that Billy and Tommy actually do exist in other universes beyond the MCU's original, and this serves as the main emotional throughline for the film. In some scenes, Wanda's dialogue can be interpreted as a direct tribute to the love and care mothers put into their children's lives, like when she asserts that all mothers use magic to create their children.

There aren't many Mother's Day films out there, and there certainly aren't many Mother's Day-themed superhero movies. So did Marvel Studios intentionally release the "Doctor Strange" sequel to thematically tie it to the holiday?