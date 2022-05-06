Elizabeth Olsen Sheds Some Light On That Confusing Vision Plot Hole In Doctor Strange 2

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

A mere two days after "Moon Knight" concluded its run on Disney+, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got the chance to check out "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The long-awaited sequel — formerly helmed by Scott Derrickson before he left the project and handed it off to Sam Raimi — takes the titular sorcerer across universes as he tries to keep America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) safe. Something wants her multiverse-traversing powers for itself, and that something is quickly revealed to be a someone: Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

After taking over and letting go of the town of Westview on "WandaVision," Wanda has gone off the deep end in her studies of the Darkhold. The book of evil magic has corrupted her while revealing to her the secrets of the multiverse, prompting her to hunt down Chavez and attempt to steal her power by any means necessary. This way, she can travel to any universe she wants so she can reunite with her sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), who disappeared from existence once their mother took down the Westview Hex.

Despite her villainous tendencies, Wanda's motivation in "Multiverse of Madness" is rooted entirely in tragedy. She's a grieving mother who can't accept that her children weren't ever real, yet she'll willingly break the multiverse to find them. Although, it's odd that she didn't go to the same lengths for her longtime partner and the father of her kids, Vision (Paul Bettany).