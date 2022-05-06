The Devastating Death Of Mike Hagerty

A successful character actor with an overwhelming amount of credits, Mike Hagerty has died at age 67 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The Chicago-born actor racked up over 100 roles since he first appeared on the scene in the late '70s (via IMDb). Notable roles include "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Overboard," and even more recently, Showtime's dramedy "Shameless." Hagerty did not stop working for his entire career and was celebrated by costar Bridget Everett. The actress took to Instagram to honor the man that plays her father in "Somebody Somewhere."

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Everett wrote in the touching tribute. "Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

Throughout his career, Hagerty become beloved for his sitcom work with one role being his most recognizable.