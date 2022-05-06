Chris Rock Turned Dave Chappelle's On-Stage Attack Into A Hilarious Will Smith Roast Session

The world of stand-up comedy experienced another unfortunate night earlier this week. On May 3, 2022, Dave Chapelle was attacked onstage during a stand-up routine. The popular comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival when an individual rushed onto the stage and charged at him — the man, who has since been identified as Isaiah Lee, was carrying a replica handgun which concealed a knife. According to BBC, Lee was subsequently charged with four counts of misdemeanor, but he will not face felony charges.

The incident didn't faze Chappelle too much, though. Not only did he continue with his set following the attack, but he even allowed Chris Rock to come onstage and make a joke about the situation. Referencing his own recent well-documented attack at this year's Oscars ceremony — which saw Will Smith storm the stage and slap him — Rock joked that Chappelle's attacker could have been Smith (per Entertainment Tonight). The roasting of Smith didn't stop there, however, as Rock has continued to have fun at the rap-turned-actor's expense in the wake of the Chappelle incident.