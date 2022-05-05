The Best Law & Order Season 1 Episode According To IMDb

The best outing from the first season of "Law & Order," as voted on by fans, comes smack in the middle of its 22-episode set. According to IMDb, the winning entry is Episode 9, titled "Indifference," which is ranks above the rest with an average user score of 8.4 stars out of 10.

Even from its debut episode, it was clear to viewers that "Law & Order" would not shy away from depictions of violence and tragedy. However, "Indifference" marked something of a turning point for the series in terms of showing just how serious and sensitive it could get. The episode focuses on the central team of detectives investigating the bizarre death of a young girl in school. To their horror, they discover that she was systematically abused and neglected by her parents, resulting in the mortal injuries that killed her. Watching the episode play out can be pretty gut-wrenching, and the subsequent litigation of the case leads to some especially stellar emotional moments from Michael Moriarty's character District Attorney Benjamin Stone.

"Law & Order" got off to a strong start with its first handful of episodes, but it can be argued that "Indifference" was where the series really hit its stride. The unbridled tragedy of the featured case itself and the subsequent overwhelming satisfaction from seeing justice served makes it more deserving of its high rating. For those looking for the best that "Law & Order" Season 1 has to offer, look no further.