The Sheldon Character Detail That Only Long-Time Big Bang Theory Fans Know

On CBS' hit series "The Big Bang Theory," nearly all of the characters have their own unique quirks. Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) is petrified to speak to women, while Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) sports mysterious alien pins on a daily basis. However, the friend with the most peculiar habits is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Early on in "The Big Bang Theory," a number of interesting personality traits are shared about Sheldon. Before entering someone else's living space, he must always knock three times and loudly state the person's name. This cycle is repeated three times, or until he's invited in. Another unique detail about Sheldon is his overprotectiveness regarding his spot on the far-left side of the couch. It's perfectly situated near the radiator and window, and it has the ultimate view of the television. He also knows when his spot has been messed with. When Penny accidentally shoots his cushion with a paintball and flips it over to hide the bright green stain, Sheldon senses that something is amiss.

Throughout the 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon's rhythmic knocking and couch dominance consistently occur. However, there's one aspect of Sheldon that majorly changes over the course of three seasons.