May Calamawy's Favorite Part Of Her Moon Knight Avatar Costume May Surprise You

Layla proved she was lethal in a fight before when she and Marc had to fight off Midnight Man's (Gaspard Ulliel) forces. However, she is even more of a force to be reckoned with when embodying Taweret. With many newfound abilities, she can fight as well as fly — but the wings were not the best part of the costume for May Calamawy. According to Marvel, the actress has a special appreciation for the pants on the costume.

"We had this man named Wilbur, who hand-painted all of the designs on the pants, which I loved, and on the neck," Calamawy stated. "The top part keeps you straight, so you're walking around already like this. And it feels really regal and royal. It's just — it's really cool. It's cool when you forget, and then you look down, and you're like, whoa."

Her costume is relatively practical, with a sleeveless shirt allowing free range of movement. Though not as flashy as Marc's Moon Knight costume, the attention to detail helped root Calamawy in the character. Taweret is not as intense as Khonshu either, but is still part of the illustrious Ennead. The intricacies on the pants represent Taweret's easy-going nature but still demonstrate that Layla has taken on an immense responsibility.