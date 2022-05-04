May Calamawy's Favorite Part Of Her Moon Knight Avatar Costume May Surprise You
Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" Episode 6
The story arc of "Moon Knight" Episode 5 may have been an emotional journey for Marc and Steven (both played by Oscar Isaac), but Episode 6 comes out swinging. After witnessing the shooting of her (estranged) husband, Layla (May Calamawy) does not intend to take this lying down. For the entirety of the series, Layla has witnessed Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham) use Marc (and Steven) for his own vengeance despite the toll it was taking on their mental health. Never one to wait on the sidelines, Layla takes matters into her own hands. She outwardly refuses to become Khonshu's new avatar, but later does become the avatar of the warm and delightful goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib).
Layla takes on the power of Taweret to become the Scarlet Scarab, outfitted with swords and lethal wings. With new abilities, she is now equal in strength to Marc and Steven and can aid them in taking out Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) once and for all. Layla's sharp new outfit has many helpful attributes, but there was one in particular that Calamawy took a liking to.
The costume brought a sense of regency to the part
Layla proved she was lethal in a fight before when she and Marc had to fight off Midnight Man's (Gaspard Ulliel) forces. However, she is even more of a force to be reckoned with when embodying Taweret. With many newfound abilities, she can fight as well as fly — but the wings were not the best part of the costume for May Calamawy. According to Marvel, the actress has a special appreciation for the pants on the costume.
"We had this man named Wilbur, who hand-painted all of the designs on the pants, which I loved, and on the neck," Calamawy stated. "The top part keeps you straight, so you're walking around already like this. And it feels really regal and royal. It's just — it's really cool. It's cool when you forget, and then you look down, and you're like, whoa."
Her costume is relatively practical, with a sleeveless shirt allowing free range of movement. Though not as flashy as Marc's Moon Knight costume, the attention to detail helped root Calamawy in the character. Taweret is not as intense as Khonshu either, but is still part of the illustrious Ennead. The intricacies on the pants represent Taweret's easy-going nature but still demonstrate that Layla has taken on an immense responsibility.