Kevin Feige Answers A Major Question We All Had About The MCU Multiverse

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to expand under the guidance of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and it looks like the franchise isn't set to slow down that expansion anytime soon. After weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCU got right back into the swing of things with "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film that went on to gross over $1.8 billion at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo). Simply put, the MCU is still on top of the world.

Now that Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been defeated once and for all, the MCU has moved on to bolder storytelling avenues. Perhaps one of the biggest plot points brought into the fold in recent years, and pulled straight from Marvel Comics, is the introduction of the multiverse. This brings in the potential for endless universes with countless versions of Marvel characters. The concept of the multiverse was heavily explored in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw previous live-action versions of Spider-Men and their villains brought in to the MCU thanks to a botched spell from Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

However, the concept of the multiverse can be a confusing one that leaves some fans with more queries than anything, especially with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" right around the corner. Luckily, Feige recently answered a pretty major question relating to the multiverse and its place in the MCU.