The First Trailer For Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Debuts A Daniel Radcliffe Performance For The Ages

2022 will have no shortage of epic movies. From "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to "Top Gun: Maverick," audiences should expect to get their minds blown in more ways than one this year. However, there's another film coming out this year that deserves your attention, and given its subject matter, it may just knock the rest of the competition out of the water.

Of course, the only movie that could fit such a description and stand alongside the ranks of "Thor: Love and Thunder" is one of the most highly-anticipated biopics of all time. No, we're not talking about "Elvis." The influential pop star also receiving the cinematic treatment is the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The parody maestro behind the likes of "Like a Surgeon" and "Eat It" will soon get his own biopic with "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role. And now, we have our first look at the picture with this trailer straight from The Roku Channel, where the film will debut later this year.