The First Trailer For Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Debuts A Daniel Radcliffe Performance For The Ages
2022 will have no shortage of epic movies. From "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to "Top Gun: Maverick," audiences should expect to get their minds blown in more ways than one this year. However, there's another film coming out this year that deserves your attention, and given its subject matter, it may just knock the rest of the competition out of the water.
Of course, the only movie that could fit such a description and stand alongside the ranks of "Thor: Love and Thunder" is one of the most highly-anticipated biopics of all time. No, we're not talking about "Elvis." The influential pop star also receiving the cinematic treatment is the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic.
The parody maestro behind the likes of "Like a Surgeon" and "Eat It" will soon get his own biopic with "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role. And now, we have our first look at the picture with this trailer straight from The Roku Channel, where the film will debut later this year.
Prepare to get weird
The first trailer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" clocks in at about a minute in length, but that's ample time for things to get sufficiently weird. The trailer opens on a massive crowd, eagerly anticipating their favorite comedy songwriter to take to the stage, and that's when the catchy tune to none other than "Like a Surgeon" starts in. Al, as played by Radcliffe, then tells his adoring fans, "Hope you guys are ready for this."
He then debuts his infamous accordion, and the rest of the trailer takes on all the usual beats from a musician biopic. We see Al drinking on stage and getting into fights. It almost seems like the movie will parody the common tropes of all the other biopics out there in what should be a hilarious time.
But Radcliffe isn't the only star power the film has amassed. We also see the back of Madonna's head, who Evan Rachel Wood will play. And we get a good look at "The Office" star Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento. No official release date has been set yet, but the trailer ends with the message of how the movie will stream free on The Roku Channel this fall. Get ready to have some mandatory fun later this year.