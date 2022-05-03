X-Men '97 Writer Wants You To Wonder How His Show Connects To The MCU

With the impending arrival of our second trip to meet the MCU's local neurosurgeon, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the one thing fans are counting on is the appearance of a well-known professor — and, it seems, member of The Illuminati – Charles Xavier. Originally brought to life on the big screen 22 years ago (yep, you read that right) in "X-Men," Patrick Stewart's OG telepath has been teased to appear in the new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time now.

The giveaway was first shown with a segment of Stewart's legendary bald head (from behind), before being followed up with a shot of the Professor's iconic chair — and not the ordinary wheelchair from the prior Fox movies, but rather, the floating hoverchair seen in the beloved 1990s "X-Men" animated series.

Xavier's arrival marked the first appearance of a well-known mutant appearing in the franchise, begging the question of how and when other individuals gifted with the mutant gene would be turning up. The closest and most obvious link would be in "X-Men '97," the follow-up series that carries on from the aforementioned animated show.

Now, a new question arises — will the classic cartoon now be considered part of the MCU's multiverse canon? One person who might have a clue about it all is the show's writer, Beau DeMayo. In a recent interview, he remains incredibly cryptic about the whole thing, but not above dropping some tantalizing clues.