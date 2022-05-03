The Worst Curse Of Oak Island Season 7 Episode According To IMDb

History's "The Curse of Oak Island" wraps up Season 9 on Tuesday, still without any concrete answers as to who is responsible for the massive ancient construction projects found on the tiny spot of land off the coast of Nova Scotia. Michigan brothers Rick and Marty Lagina have led a team of experts in archaeology, drilling, and metal detection, as well as employing sonar, ground penetrating radar, and other advanced technology in their search for both treasure and knowledge. They have drilled dozens of holes as deep as 200 feet in the money pit area, bringing up bits of parchment, wood from underground shafts and tunnels, and even two pieces of human bone.

Season 7 saw not only some interesting and significant finds but also some changes to the team: the death of veteran treasure hunter Dan Blankenship and the addition of Tom Nolan, son of Fred Nolan — another long-time Oak Island resident and explorer — were announced in Episode 1. Metal detection wizard Gary Drayton uncovers a chisel and two iron swages, which blacksmith Carmen Legge estimated could be from as early as the 1400s, and geologist Dr. Ian Spooner confirms that a paved stone feature discovered in the middle of the swamp is not man-made. The season's 23 episodes are given consistently high marks by IMDb viewers, all scoring between 7.4 and 8.1 on a 10-point scale.

However, which "Curse of Oak Island" Season 7 episode rated the worst?