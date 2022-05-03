The Doctor Who Episode That's Undone By 'The Timeless Children'

One of the most controversial episodes of "Doctor Who" in recent history has been "The Timeless Children." Of course, continuity in "Doctor Who" has always had a fairly tenuous grip on consistency, but that particular episode raised the ire of fans in a major way by ripping up the very foundations of the Doctor character and leaving everything fans thought they knew in shreds.

The episode revealed that the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) hadn't had just the 13 regenerations (not counting the War Doctor) covered in the series since it began in 1963. In fact, she wasn't even a Time Lord. She was a member of an unnamed race, found and adopted by a Gallifreyan named Tecteun, who soon discovered that her foster child had the power of regeneration. Tecteun became obsessed with discovering the mechanism for that regeneration, and eventually her work became the driver of Time Lord culture.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall did more than give the Doctor a totally different origin story, though, in that one-hour segment. Some critics, like the ones at Den of Geek, argue that in what it called the "fully grimdark finale" to the 12th season, the hero of almost 60 years of British sci-fi became a genocidal maniac, negating a favorite previous episode of "Doctor Who."