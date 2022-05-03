Jackass Is Officially Coming Back To TV In An Unexpected Way
It seems what the world needs more of these days is a generous helping of stunt-based pranks, injuries, and costumes. The original "Jackass" television series was broadcast between 2000 and 2002 for 25 episodes and starred Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, Preston Lacy, and many other real-life friends and professional skateboarders (via IMDb). The crew of "Jackass" engages in stunts involving shopping carts and improvised devices that usually result in bodily harm, but it cannot be denied that they are having a ton of fun.
So popular was the "Jackass" television series that Knoxville and friends reconvened for several movies. These were 2002's "Jackass: The Movie," 2006's "Jackass Number Two," 2010's "Jackass 3D," and 2013's "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa," which made around $356 million between the four of them (via Box Office Mojo). However, the "Jackass" boys were far from done, and just recently appeared in 2022's "Jackass Forever," which made around $74 million (via The Numbers).
Getting back in the proverbial saddle must have reignited their passions, because it looks like we'll be seeing the "Jackass" gang on television once again — but it isn't where you might expect to find them.
The new Jackass series will be on Paramount+
Way back in 2000 when "Jackass" first premiered, it was broadcast on MTV. However, due to the recent resurgence of the sadomasochistic pranksters, the "Jackass" catalog has been added to the Paramount+ lineup, and it appears that the new "Jackass" series will also call the streaming service home. In a recent meeting, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said, "Based off the success of 'Jackass Forever,' we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
This means that for die-hard fans of "Jackass," the current and future place to watch reckless acts of self-endangerment will be alongside the likes of "Halo," "Yellowstone," and "Star Trek" on Paramount+. At this point, it is unknown when we might be seeing these new episodes of "Jackass," or who might be sticking around from the cast, but at least we know that there will be new hijinks and adventures on the horizon.