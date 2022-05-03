Jackass Is Officially Coming Back To TV In An Unexpected Way

It seems what the world needs more of these days is a generous helping of stunt-based pranks, injuries, and costumes. The original "Jackass" television series was broadcast between 2000 and 2002 for 25 episodes and starred Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, Preston Lacy, and many other real-life friends and professional skateboarders (via IMDb). The crew of "Jackass" engages in stunts involving shopping carts and improvised devices that usually result in bodily harm, but it cannot be denied that they are having a ton of fun.

So popular was the "Jackass" television series that Knoxville and friends reconvened for several movies. These were 2002's "Jackass: The Movie," 2006's "Jackass Number Two," 2010's "Jackass 3D," and 2013's "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa," which made around $356 million between the four of them (via Box Office Mojo). However, the "Jackass" boys were far from done, and just recently appeared in 2022's "Jackass Forever," which made around $74 million (via The Numbers).

Getting back in the proverbial saddle must have reignited their passions, because it looks like we'll be seeing the "Jackass" gang on television once again — but it isn't where you might expect to find them.