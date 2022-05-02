What Only Hardcore Law & Order Fans Noticed About This Wardrobe Detail

Something that many viewers may overlook doesn't go unnoticed by die-hard fans of "Law & Order," who don't miss even the most minor details regarding matters like the storyline and, in this case, wardrobe.

Recently, U/Avocado-Joe shared a series of images on a Reddit post that showed a variety of actors on "Law & Order" that all have one thing in common. They're all wearing the exact same button-down blouse. The post features eight different characters all in the blouse, and who knows if there could be more. Either way, it's a distinctive outfit, and it seems interesting that it reappears so often.

U/Zealousideal-Slide98 pointed out that the shirt may just be well-loved, arguing that "Oh my gosh, that is wild! It must be the wardrobe lady's favorite shirt!!"

This might be true — because if it works, it works, and why buy a new outfit when you can just reuse a previous one? U/TimboMcGee112 added to the point by mentioning why it must be a wardrobe department favorite: "Shout out to that blouse for its versatility — that's a great blouse." The blouse in question, which appears to look great on everyone, is a button-down with blue and green designs that has now become somewhat of its own character on the show, and it will go down in "Law & Order" history thanks to some very loyal viewers.