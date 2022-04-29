Is Gary Oldman Really Retiring From Film?

Gary Oldman recently spoke with Deadline to promote the finale of "Slow Horses," and during the conversation, the topic of retirement came up. Deadline writer Dominic Pattern asked Oldman if he would consider sticking with "Slow Horses" beyond the already-confirmed Season 2. Oldman responded with an enthusiasm for reprising the character for many seasons to come — and he also casually mentioned he's been thinking of retirement. Oldman said, "Listen, if they want us, sure. It's up to all the big people upstairs and the audience and the obviously the viewership and what Apple what they say. But, yeah, I could see myself playing Jackson for the next how many years, yeah. Absolutely. I mean, for those that love the books and that were Mick Herron devotees as it were, he is already an iconic character. So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it."

Pattern reacted by stating that Oldman is too young for retirement. But Oldman responded, "You know, to be able to sort of wrap it all up playing Jackson Lamb, I would consider myself very honored and very lucky to be able to do that. I would never say never."

Oldman then went on to express his gratitude for working on a project that he is so excited about with "Slow Horses." So, if "Slow Horses" ends up being the last project that Oldman wants to work on, let's hope, for the sake of his fans, that it extends far beyond Season 2.