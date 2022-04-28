First Borderlands Film Footage Is Just Like The Game According To Critics

The age of the video game adaptation in Hollywood is far from over, if recent and upcoming releases are any indication. Sony just put out "Uncharted" this year, and the film enjoyed solid success at the box office, grossing $392 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). Video game movies still can't seem to get critics on their side, however, though it seems that studios are stubbornly pushing forward with them regardless. HBO is set to release a television version of "The Last of Us" sometime in the near future, and Lionsgate is set to release a film version of the highly popular video game franchise "Borderlands." Funnily enough, both of those latter projects are being co-written by Craig Mazin.

While there's still some time before fans get any sort of concrete look at "The Last of Us," "Borderlands" has been building hype for months. The film will feature an A-list cast with stars like Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis in key roles. Now, however, the first footage for the film has been revealed, and critics are comparing it favorably to the video games it is inspired by.