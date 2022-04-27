What Happens When You Scan The QR Code In Moon Knight Episode 5

Episode 5 of Marvel's "Moon Knight" may just be the series' most confusing episode to date — which is definitely saying something, considering how often the show seems to blur the line between psychological horror and superhero action. Episode 5 (aptly titled "Asylum") picks after the climactic finale of episode 4: wherein Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) was shot by the fanatical cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), and it is revealed that Marc Spector and his alternate personality Steven Grant are dead and traveling on a boat through the Egyptian underworld.

"Asylum" follows this journey through the underworld as the souls of Spector and Grant are judged by a deity named Taweret (Antonia Salib). The episode frequently jumps between time and space, shifting between scenes that showcase Spector and Grant's shared memories and scenes wherein the two argue with an imagined version of Arthur Harrow. The result is a confusing but poignant journey that allows Spector to finally accept Grant as an essential part of himself — though this reconciliation falls apart quickly when their boat is attacked by vengeful spirits and Grant falls overboard.

The episode jumps between characters and timelines with reckless abandon, and as such there are plenty of small details and hidden easter eggs scattered throughout the chaos that is "Asylum." One such easter egg is a small QR code that appears exactly 12 minutes into the episode, which can actually be scanned by the viewers at home to receive a secret prize.