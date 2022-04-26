Marvel Fans Have Strong Feelings About Bad Bunny Joining Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Sony seems hell-bent on expanding its Spider-Man properties as much as possible. This initially took the form of creating a franchise out of everyone's favorite symbiotic anti-hero, Venom. He's gone on to lead a wildly successful franchise on his own without the help of a certain spider-themed menace. Now, Sony's pushing on the gas pedal to ensure every villain/anti-hero gets big-screen treatments.

Fans saw this recently with the release of "Morbius," and the next Spider-Man foe soon to grace our screens will be Kraven the Hunter, as played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Fans naturally wondered what all of this could possibly build toward. Will we soon see a proper "Sinister Six" movie? Will Andrew Garfield return to don the Spider-Man mask in "The Amazing Spider-Man 3?" It seems before any of that occurs, we'll get an adaptation of ... El Muerto?

You weren't alone if you had questions concerning Sony's latest project — a feature-length film centered on the Marvel character El Muerto, a wrestler who receives powers via a mask and has even gone toe-to-toe with Spider-Man in the ring. He'll be played by Bad Bunny in the picture, which is slated to release on January 12, 2024. It's an announcement that certainly came out of left field, and to be expected, fans have strong feelings toward the project.