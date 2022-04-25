The Secret Brad Pitt Post-Credits Scene You Missed In The Lost City

The following article contains spoilers for "The Lost City"

Sandra Bullock is back. Her latest four-quadrant rom-com, "The Lost City," has impressed critics so far, and seems poised to inject a little life into the struggling box office. It's a set-up as old as the genre itself: Bullock's Loretta Sage and Channing Tatum's Alan are like oil and water — at least at first. She is an intelligent woman with a history in archaeology, while he is her book cover model with a background in looking pretty.

Also along for the ride is Brad Pitt in the role of Jack Trainer, an ex-military expert who is (seemingly) the only one who can save the day. Amid all the delightful chaos that ensues as Loretta and Alan find love and complete their adventure, Trainer meets with a particularly violent end. Or so you might think — unless you stick around for the post-credits sequence.