New Images From Obi-Wan Kenobi Are Extremely Revealing

From Moon Knights to Jedi Knights, after Oscar Isaac is done running around Egypt as well as the inside of his own head for Marvel's latest weekly TV stint, the next big event show over at Disney+ will see Ewan McGregor don those beige Tatooine robes and head back to the galaxy far, far away in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." As expected, details regarding our catch-up with the one that got away from Order 66 are pretty slim, as are details regarding some of the intriguing cast joining him.

Besides Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse back as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, there's also the addition of Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and "Uncut Gems" director Benny Safdie dropping in for reasons unknown. What possible parts could they be playing in Ewan McGregor's comeback of the century? No idea. But what we can be sure about is that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be going where the likes of "The Book of Boba Fett" was scared to venture.