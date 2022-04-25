New Images From Obi-Wan Kenobi Are Extremely Revealing
From Moon Knights to Jedi Knights, after Oscar Isaac is done running around Egypt as well as the inside of his own head for Marvel's latest weekly TV stint, the next big event show over at Disney+ will see Ewan McGregor don those beige Tatooine robes and head back to the galaxy far, far away in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." As expected, details regarding our catch-up with the one that got away from Order 66 are pretty slim, as are details regarding some of the intriguing cast joining him.
Besides Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse back as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, there's also the addition of Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and "Uncut Gems" director Benny Safdie dropping in for reasons unknown. What possible parts could they be playing in Ewan McGregor's comeback of the century? No idea. But what we can be sure about is that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be going where the likes of "The Book of Boba Fett" was scared to venture.
Obi-Wan Kenobi will be headed off Tatooine
Thanks to new stills from Total Film (via Twitter), it's confirmed that Kenobi will most certainly be venturing away from Tatooine, decreasing his chances of spending weeks on end in sand-filled locations (well, it does get everywhere). While the latest trailer did see him watching over a young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet, these new images confirm that dangers will send him into a neon-lit city, where he'll be applying the classic approach of keeping a hood up for a perfect disguise.
Of course, his activity will raise the attention of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), who doesn't look to be in a great mood judging by another still from the show. Could it be because he can't quite pull off a neck scarf like the former hero of the Clone Wars, as in another pic? Who knows? We can only wait to see what kind of vendettas, paths of vengeance, and epic lightsaber duels will unfold when Obi-Wan Kenobi returns on Disney+ on May 27.