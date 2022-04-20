Gold Rush's Parker Schnabel Has Good News For Newbies Interested In Gold Mining

Longtime fans of Discovery's "Gold Rush” have watched Parker Schnabel transform from a young, inexperienced gold miner into one of the most successful mine operators in the business. In the very first season of "Gold Rush," Schnabel was just a 16-year-old kid working for his grandfather John Schnabel — owner of the highly profitable Big Nugget Mine in Porcupine Creek, Alaska. Since then, he has mined over $67.8 million worth of gold, making him far and away the most successful miner in the entire series.

As such, it's no wonder that Discovery has made Parker Schnabel the face of the "Gold Rush" franchise — especially since Schnabel is one of the few success stories that the series has to offer. Gold mining is a tough, unforgiving business that is incredibly hard to make a career out of, but Schnabel proved to everyone that you can make a fortune as long as you work hard enough ... or in Schnabel's case, to be fair, if you happen to inherit an entire gold mine from your grandfather.

There's no doubt that Schnabel's unprecedented success within the series may have attracted the attention of a few would-be gold miners in the audience. Parker Schnabel himself actually gave some pretty useful advice for anyone wishing to enter the gold-mining business during his interview with The Malestrom.