What Has Philip Winchester Been Up To Since Chicago Justice Was Canceled?

Luckily for fans of Winchester's Stone, the character continued to appear in other Wolf productions, particularly "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Winchester appeared in 36 episodes of "SVU" between 2018 and 2019 (via IMDb). In this time, Stone is put in charge of the New York County District Attorney's Special Victims Unit, though the character struggles through several heartbreaking cases that eventually see him turn to vices to deal with the increasing guilt he feels about the outcomes. In an exclusive interview with One Chicago Center, Winchester spoke about the character of Stone moving from one show to another, and said, "When the framework of this was being hammered out by people above my pay grade, the conversation with them was look we want you over on 'SVU,' we don't know what it looks like yet, would you be interested?"

He added, "I didn't actually know for all intents and purposes what my role would look like in the 'SVU' universe. Whether I would come on as a second chair, whether I would be popping in and out and doing something in Chicago. I really didn't know."

That said, Stone (and by extension, Winchester) departed the show in the 2019 episode "End Game."