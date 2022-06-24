Dumbledore With An Emphasis On Dumb

Every "Harry Potter" fan out there loves Albus Dumbledore, right? The kindly, wise old wizard certainly helps Harry through any number of scrapes through both the "Potter" books and movies... kind of. Dumbledore might seem like the wizarding world's answer to Gandalf, but you might not fully realize that Dumbledore is way worse and weirder than you realized when you were a naïve, innocent kid reading or watching the series for the first time.

In fact, when you really think about it, Dumbledore is kind of a messy jerk who lives for drama, what with his obsessive secret-keeping and refusal to clue anyone else — especially Harry, an actual child — in on his crazy schemes. Consider this: in the six years where the audience gets to witness Dumbledore's tenure as headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he puts children whose ages range from eleven to seventeen in all sorts of life-threatening situations. Realistically, why would any parent in their right mind let their kid go to a school that's plagued by a giant snake living in the plumbing, infiltrated by a suspected serial killer, and hosts a tournament where a student actually dies, let alone a school where all three of those things happen within three years? Even in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Dumbledore makes plenty of questionable choices, which is really saying something, considering that those movies are full of questionable choices.

