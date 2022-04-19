The Real Reason Julia Roberts Hasn't Done A Romantic Comedy In Years

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, one actress was queen of the romantic comedies -– Julia Roberts. Whenever a new trailer dropped for her latest flick (which probably co-starred Richard Gere), audiences knew they were in for two hours of feel-good fun, with maybe a few tears shed by the end.

Roberts made her mark on the genre in 1990's "Pretty Woman" with her portrayal of Vivian Ward, a down-on-her-luck sex worker hired by mogul Edward Lewis (Gere) to accompany him to various important events. Naturally, the two fall for each other in this revamped Cinderella story. The movie was such a hit, with Roberts winning a Golden Globe for her performance in 1991, that she went on to lead a slew of other rom-coms, including 1997's "My Best Friend's Wedding," as well as "Notting Hill" and "Runaway Bride," both released in 1999. Though Roberts returned to rom-coms in 2001's "America's Sweethearts" as entertainment publicist Kiki Harrison, who is tasked with getting film co-stars Eddie Thomas (John Cusack) and Gwen Harrison (Catherine Zeta-Jones) through promotional appearances following a messy split, this was the final time fans saw her lead this type of movie.

Of course, the talented actress has had steady work over the past two decades, appearing in the 2012 fantasy flick "Mirror Mirror," 2016's star-studded "Mother's Day" and many others (via IMDb). But why did Roberts stray away from romantic comedies, the genre that catapulted her career?