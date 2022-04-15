The Devastating Death Of Liz Sheridan
On April 15, 2022, sad news broke that television icon Liz Sheridan has died at the age of 93 (via TMZ). According to the report, she died in her sleep from natural causes.
Liz Sheridan's time in the entertainment spotlight saw her take on numerous memorable roles. Her performance as Jerry Seinfeld's mother Helen for all nine seasons of "Seinfeld" will be front of mind for many, joined by her turns as Raquel Ochmonek on "ALF," and Mrs. Stillman on "Life With Louie," to name a few. Sheridan's scene-stealing performances and expert comedic timing always made her a standout no matter which big-name talent she was sharing the screen with.
Liz Sheridan's career in the entertainment industry was long and accomplished, giving her the chance to use her talents in a variety of settings. Here's a look back at some of the highlights of her professional tenure.
Liz Sheridan was a well-rounded entertainer
Liz Sheridan was born on April 10, 1929, in Rye, New York, and by the 1950s, she was getting her start in the entertainment industry as a dancer in New York City. It was there that she met and fell in love with a pre-fame James Dean, a romance that Sheridan chronicled in the memoir "Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life With James Dean: A Love Story." Sheridan's career as a dancer took off and by the 1970s, she was appearing in Broadway productions like "Hurry, Harry," "Something's Afoot," and "Happy End," which she co-starred in alongside Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep (via IBDB).
The '70s also marked the beginning of Sheridan's screen career, which began on a 1977 episode of "Kojak." More TV roles followed, and by the '90s, Sheridan had appeared on "One Day at a Time," "Santa Barbara," "The A-Team," Cagney & Lacey," and "Family Ties," to name a few. She began playing the role she's arguably best known for, Helen Seinfeld, on the "Seinfeld" episode "The Stakeout" from the show's first season. Of her experiences on the show, Sheridan told LaRevista, "I loved doing it, and I loved the people there and I love Jerry. He's terrific."
By the year 2000, Liz Sheridan had begun slowing down when it came to her acting workload. She made small appearances on "Noah Knows Best" and "Numb3rs," and her final credited role is from director Ryan Bottiglieri's film "Trim."
From the stage to the screen, Liz Sheridan had a dynamic and long career any performer would be proud of.