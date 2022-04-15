The Devastating Death Of Liz Sheridan

Liz Sheridan was born on April 10, 1929, in Rye, New York, and by the 1950s, she was getting her start in the entertainment industry as a dancer in New York City. It was there that she met and fell in love with a pre-fame James Dean, a romance that Sheridan chronicled in the memoir "Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life With James Dean: A Love Story." Sheridan's career as a dancer took off and by the 1970s, she was appearing in Broadway productions like "Hurry, Harry," "Something's Afoot," and "Happy End," which she co-starred in alongside Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep (via IBDB).

The '70s also marked the beginning of Sheridan's screen career, which began on a 1977 episode of "Kojak." More TV roles followed, and by the '90s, Sheridan had appeared on "One Day at a Time," "Santa Barbara," "The A-Team," Cagney & Lacey," and "Family Ties," to name a few. She began playing the role she's arguably best known for, Helen Seinfeld, on the "Seinfeld" episode "The Stakeout" from the show's first season. Of her experiences on the show, Sheridan told LaRevista, "I loved doing it, and I loved the people there and I love Jerry. He's terrific."

By the year 2000, Liz Sheridan had begun slowing down when it came to her acting workload. She made small appearances on "Noah Knows Best" and "Numb3rs," and her final credited role is from director Ryan Bottiglieri's film "Trim."

From the stage to the screen, Liz Sheridan had a dynamic and long career any performer would be proud of.