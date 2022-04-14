24% Of Fans Said This Was Their Least Favorite Futurama Character

Long before "Star Trek: Lower Decks" brought workplace comedies into the final frontier, Matt Groening's "Futurama" introduced audiences to a bizarre cast of colleagues employed at Planet Express. Premiering in 1999 on Fox, "Futurama" combined the comedic sensibilities of Groening's animated hit "The Simpsons" with the distant-future setting of "Star Trek."

Set in the 31st century, "Futurama" revolves around a cast of animated characters working for a futuristic FedEx, ensuring the prompt delivery of packages to locations across the galaxy. During its seven-season run, the series amassed considerable acclaim and accumulated numerous awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

However, despite repeated critical acclaim, Fox canceled the series in 2003, after a mere four seasons. Five years later, Comedy Central brought "Futurama" back to the small screen, airing an additional three seasons before re-canceling it in 2013. Indeed, "Futurama" has the distinct honor of being canceled and revived more than a few times. In 2020, Hulu announced yet another "Futurama" revival, set to air in 2023 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Ahead of the gang's return, Looper fielded a survey asking American audiences which character on the series was their least favorite. While the margins were slim among most, one character seems to have really rubbed viewers the wrong way.