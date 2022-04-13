34% Of Big Bang Theory Fans Agree This Is Their Favorite Supporting Character

Over 12 critically-acclaimed seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" introduced audiences to a wide variety of zany and interesting characters. Seeing as the show dived deep into geek culture, it's no surprise that the series highlighted the quirks of so-called nerds, often playing into these quirks for comedic effect.

The show focused on the weekly exploits of scientists, roommates, and best friends Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), though a flurry of supporting characters would occasionally make their way into their lives, often upending them. A number of characters first started off as guest stars, only to be promoted to series regulars as the show continued to draw audiences. Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) notably debuted in Season 3 as a recurring character, only to be promoted to the main cast in Season 4. The character would eventually go on to become Sheldon's wife. Other characters like "Star Trek" star Will Wheaton (Will Wheaton) and Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf) would go on to become fan favorites, though they only appeared sporadically throughout the show.

With such an amazing roster of supporting characters, it's no surprise that "The Big Bang Theory" fans often find themselves in heated debate over which is the best. While it's hard to pinpoint a character that appeals to each viewer of the show, a poll shows that 34% of audience members find one recurring character turned series regular the best.