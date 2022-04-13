34% Of Big Bang Theory Fans Agree This Is Their Favorite Supporting Character
Over 12 critically-acclaimed seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" introduced audiences to a wide variety of zany and interesting characters. Seeing as the show dived deep into geek culture, it's no surprise that the series highlighted the quirks of so-called nerds, often playing into these quirks for comedic effect.
The show focused on the weekly exploits of scientists, roommates, and best friends Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), though a flurry of supporting characters would occasionally make their way into their lives, often upending them. A number of characters first started off as guest stars, only to be promoted to series regulars as the show continued to draw audiences. Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) notably debuted in Season 3 as a recurring character, only to be promoted to the main cast in Season 4. The character would eventually go on to become Sheldon's wife. Other characters like "Star Trek" star Will Wheaton (Will Wheaton) and Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf) would go on to become fan favorites, though they only appeared sporadically throughout the show.
With such an amazing roster of supporting characters, it's no surprise that "The Big Bang Theory" fans often find themselves in heated debate over which is the best. While it's hard to pinpoint a character that appeals to each viewer of the show, a poll shows that 34% of audience members find one recurring character turned series regular the best.
34% of fans think Stuart is the best supporting character
In a poll on the "The Big Bang Theory" subreddit, fans were asked to vote for their favorite supporting character. Priya (Aarti Mann), Raj's (Kunal Nayyar) sister rounds out the bottom of the poll, with only 15 votes. Priya briefly dated Leonard in Season 4. Will Wheaton also appeared on the poll, taking in 73 votes. Mary Cooper, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith), and Kripke (John Ross Bowie) follow ahead of the "Star Trek" star with votes in the low 100s.
Stuart (Kevin Sussman), who eventually becomes a series regular, led the poll with over 200 votes. Sheldon, Leonard, and the rest of the gang are huge comic book fans, so it isn't out of the ordinary for one of their favorite pastimes to be perusing comic shops. One establishment they frequently visit is the Comic Center, which is run by the lonely and awkward Stuart. Despite having a low self-esteem, Stuart becomes friends with the crew, and they frequently discuss their favorite comic book characters and series runs.
Sussman first appeared as Stuart in Season 2 and was promoted to a series regular in Season 6. Stuart eventually becomes the caretaker of Howard's mother (Carol Ann Susi) and gains a considerable amount of confidence, making him one of the most unique characters to join the main roster.