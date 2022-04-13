The Spider-Man: No Way Home Venom Scenes You'll Never Get To See

In an interview with Empire Magazine (posted online via Digital Spy), Chris McKenna revealed that there were versions of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in which we got to see more of Venom's adventures in the MCU.

"We were going to try to have him show up at the Statue of Liberty [for the final fight]," McKenna said, "and we were even toying with having him stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel."

The question, of course, is what role Venom would have played in this battle — particularly given that Hardy's Venom has a far more strictly heroic mindset than his comics counterpart, and currently seems to have no beef with Spider-Man. What might've motivated Venom to join up with the other five multidimensional Spider-foes? Or, perhaps, was the idea that he would swing in, on the side of angels, and help out the three Spider-Men? Regardless, while Venom didn't get to participate in any of the heroics of "No Way Home," the fact that he did leave a bit of his alien symbiote behind does certainly imply that there's some Venom action in Spidey's future. McKenna isn't confirming or denying this, though (per IGN). "That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we're just mortals in," he says.

It appears that the future of Venom in the MCU will have to remain unclear for the time being, and fans will just have to imagine what "No Way Home" could have been like with a more prominent role for the character.