The Spider-Man: No Way Home Venom Scenes You'll Never Get To See
After the multidimensional hivemind timeslip depicted at the end of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" placed Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock (and his co-dependent alien symbiote) within what we know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans only got to see Brock for a brief moment in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" before he was re-oriented back to his own universe.
Now, because the symbiote left a piece of itself behind — presumably so that it can bond with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) – these scenes did serve the purpose of setting up a future crossover between the two titanic foes, whether that be with Brock's Venom or, perhaps, Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) who has remained missing since making clear his Spider-Man hatred in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." However, fans might well wonder why all this trouble was made to send Brock over to the MCU only to snatch him back before he got to take part in any local adventures, or even meet up with its version of Peter Parker.
Following the film, though, an interview with "No Way Home" co-screenwriter Chris McKenna delved into many of the movie's twists and turns, and he revealed that there were plans for Eddie and Venom to be a more integral part of the onscreen action.
There were versions of the No Way Home script that had more Venom scenes
In an interview with Empire Magazine (posted online via Digital Spy), Chris McKenna revealed that there were versions of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in which we got to see more of Venom's adventures in the MCU.
"We were going to try to have him show up at the Statue of Liberty [for the final fight]," McKenna said, "and we were even toying with having him stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel."
The question, of course, is what role Venom would have played in this battle — particularly given that Hardy's Venom has a far more strictly heroic mindset than his comics counterpart, and currently seems to have no beef with Spider-Man. What might've motivated Venom to join up with the other five multidimensional Spider-foes? Or, perhaps, was the idea that he would swing in, on the side of angels, and help out the three Spider-Men? Regardless, while Venom didn't get to participate in any of the heroics of "No Way Home," the fact that he did leave a bit of his alien symbiote behind does certainly imply that there's some Venom action in Spidey's future. McKenna isn't confirming or denying this, though (per IGN). "That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we're just mortals in," he says.
It appears that the future of Venom in the MCU will have to remain unclear for the time being, and fans will just have to imagine what "No Way Home" could have been like with a more prominent role for the character.