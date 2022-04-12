The Rick Detail You Missed In The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Teaser
This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Season 11, Part 2.
"The Walking Dead" has almost reached its final chapters. The long-lived AMC show will conclude its run sometime in 2022, but until then, fans of the program can ruminate over what happened in the jaw-dropping Season 11, Part 2 finale. "Acts of God" sees Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) make a successful play for power and take control of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside. Elsewhere, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) kills his former crush Leah Shaw (Lynn Collins) to save the life of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), while Max Mercer (Margot Bingham) builds a case against Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The series appears to be building toward a confrontation between the forces of The Commonwealth and everyone else.
But AMC hasn't left its audience in a complete lurch as they wait for the end of Season 11. They released a promotional trailer for the last few episodes of "The Walking Dead." There's a neat little detail related to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) present among its images of roaring Walkers and tear-filled hugs. It's such a tiny moment, viewers may have missed it.
Daryl Dixon is carrying Rick Grimes' gun
Notice the gun that Daryl Dixon is holding in his hand in the above screencap. Yep — that's Rick Grimes' signature revolver. Rick had a habit of either handing off his signature weapon or losing his Colt throughout the series, and the gun's whereabouts were temporarily unknown when he was spirited off to parts unknown after seemingly dying in a bridge collapse in Season 9. But before the episode ended, the colt was seen back in the possession of Judith (Cailey Fleming), Rick's daughter, who used the gun to defend herself back in Season 10. Since Daryl has been taking care of Judith and Rick Jr., it's perhaps not too big of a shock to "The Walking Dead" fans that the gun has made its way to Daryl's keeping. Will Rick himself somehow make an appearance? That's up in the air as of press time.
Fans who are worried about Rick's future shouldn't fret for too long — the character is slated to head a movie spin-off of the show, one of many upcoming "The Walking Dead" related projects which AMC has in production in spite of the main program's upcoming conclusion. But this seems a pretty strong hint that the team's former leader definitely hasn't been forgotten by his compatriots. Rick's going to be with Daryl and the rest of his friends in spirit as they go to battle against The Commonwealth, if not in the flesh.