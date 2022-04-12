The Rick Detail You Missed In The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Teaser

Notice the gun that Daryl Dixon is holding in his hand in the above screencap. Yep — that's Rick Grimes' signature revolver. Rick had a habit of either handing off his signature weapon or losing his Colt throughout the series, and the gun's whereabouts were temporarily unknown when he was spirited off to parts unknown after seemingly dying in a bridge collapse in Season 9. But before the episode ended, the colt was seen back in the possession of Judith (Cailey Fleming), Rick's daughter, who used the gun to defend herself back in Season 10. Since Daryl has been taking care of Judith and Rick Jr., it's perhaps not too big of a shock to "The Walking Dead" fans that the gun has made its way to Daryl's keeping. Will Rick himself somehow make an appearance? That's up in the air as of press time.

Fans who are worried about Rick's future shouldn't fret for too long — the character is slated to head a movie spin-off of the show, one of many upcoming "The Walking Dead" related projects which AMC has in production in spite of the main program's upcoming conclusion. But this seems a pretty strong hint that the team's former leader definitely hasn't been forgotten by his compatriots. Rick's going to be with Daryl and the rest of his friends in spirit as they go to battle against The Commonwealth, if not in the flesh.