Nicolas Cage Once Got Royally Burned By Adam West

Don't worry, the master of the Batusi didn't just randomly turn up to rain insults on Nicolas Cage. The story actually comes from Cage himself, who relayed it as part of his Reddit Ask Me Anything in April 2022.

Cage, it turns out, is a massive fan of West's take on Batman, and he ended up basing much of his performance as Big Daddy in "Kick-Ass" on it. He eventually got to mention this to his idol, who was apparently less than thrilled about this homage.

"I grew up watching him on the 60s 'Batman' show and he is where it begins and where it ends as Big Daddy," Cage wrote of West's influence on his work in the role. "I met Adam West once and I said 'did you see I was channeling you?' and he said 'I saw you TRY to channel me!'"

It appears that Cage took this in stride — after all, he's the one who told this fun anecdote in the first place. Still, it's certainly fun to imagine the star of the "Batman" show casually chastising an Oscar-winning actor's performance, even if it was in jest.