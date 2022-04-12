The Jax And Clay Theory That Would Change Everything On Sons Of Anarchy
John "JT" Teller may only appear in photo and voice form on the FX hit series "Sons of Anarchy." However, the late father of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) still has a massive influence over his son and SAMCRO following his untimely death.
When the show begins, audiences learn that JT, who founded the outlaw motorcycle club, previously lost his life in a bike accident. Jax's mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) wastes no time in moving on with new president Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), with whom Jax constantly butts heads. Eventually, the truth is revealed that Clay and Gemma conspired to cause JT's death by tampering with his bike. They didn't like how he was handling a gun deal and wanted to gain control over the club's operations.
In Season 6, Episode 11 ("Aon Rud Persanta"), Jax shoots Clay in the neck as Gemma watches through a window. The club members agreed that Clay, who was giving SAMCRO a bad reputation due to his side dealings, should meet "Mr. Mayhem" — club lingo that means the person is to be killed. According to notes left behind by JT, he wanted SAMCRO to be a positive addition to California, yet Clay was moving the group in the opposite direction.
Given what Clay did to JT — who, ironically enough, met his demise on the same road where Jax later ends it all — it stands to reason that it was only a matter of time before their strained relationship came to a head. But one fan theory about Jax, Clay and JT would change everything on "Sons of Anarchy," giving the saga an even more Shakespearian twist.
Clay might be Jax's birth father instead of JT
Throughout "Sons of Anarchy," Jax never entertains the idea of someone other than JT being his father. However, many fans think he should have.
On Reddit, a number of users called attention to Jax's brother Tommy, who died at the age of 6 due to a heart defect. Audiences are given a clear view of Tommy's birth certificate, which states that JT and Gemma are his parents. Yet many eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jax's birth certificate is never shown. They believed this to be a deliberate directorial choice, alluding to the possibility that Clay is actually Jax's birth father.
"Interesting how Jax has blonde hair just like Clay," said u/urbankaiser. Meanwhile, u/pondiki added that they wouldn't put it past Gemma to lie to Jax about the true identity of his father. After all, she did keep secret her role in JT's death. "Even if Clay is actually Jax's dad, what would stop Gemma from saying JT was the father and then putting JT's name on Jax's certificate?" this user asked.
If this theory were to prove true, it would've given Clay and Gemma another reason to want JT out of the picture. JT surely wouldn't have been happy to learn that his wife was impregnated with another man's child, especially someone who was supposed to be his friend and business partner. The affair would've been devastating to SAMCRO, and the decision to cover up their actions both by murdering JT and lying about Jax's parentage definitely seems in-character for both of them.