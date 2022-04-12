The Jax And Clay Theory That Would Change Everything On Sons Of Anarchy

John "JT" Teller may only appear in photo and voice form on the FX hit series "Sons of Anarchy." However, the late father of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) still has a massive influence over his son and SAMCRO following his untimely death.

When the show begins, audiences learn that JT, who founded the outlaw motorcycle club, previously lost his life in a bike accident. Jax's mother Gemma (Katey Sagal) wastes no time in moving on with new president Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), with whom Jax constantly butts heads. Eventually, the truth is revealed that Clay and Gemma conspired to cause JT's death by tampering with his bike. They didn't like how he was handling a gun deal and wanted to gain control over the club's operations.

In Season 6, Episode 11 ("Aon Rud Persanta"), Jax shoots Clay in the neck as Gemma watches through a window. The club members agreed that Clay, who was giving SAMCRO a bad reputation due to his side dealings, should meet "Mr. Mayhem" — club lingo that means the person is to be killed. According to notes left behind by JT, he wanted SAMCRO to be a positive addition to California, yet Clay was moving the group in the opposite direction.

Given what Clay did to JT — who, ironically enough, met his demise on the same road where Jax later ends it all — it stands to reason that it was only a matter of time before their strained relationship came to a head. But one fan theory about Jax, Clay and JT would change everything on "Sons of Anarchy," giving the saga an even more Shakespearian twist.