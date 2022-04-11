Marvel's Ironheart Series Adds Key Talent Sure To Please Fans
Many exciting projects are coming out of Marvel Studios shortly. On the film side of things, you have the forthcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." But there's even more coming to television in the form of Disney+ original series, with fans soon being able to check out the likes of "Ms. Marvel," She-Hulk," "Secret Wars," and so many others.
But that's only a tiny sampling of what fans can expect out of Marvel Studios in the years to come. One of the most exciting projects that's still in early development but already has a ton of star power supporting it is "Ironheart." Based on the character first introduced in an issue of "Invincible Iron Man" in 2016, the story follows RiRi Williams, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne, as she builds her very own Iron Man armor. The series is also set to star Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross, and now, we know who else will join the behind-the-scenes team to bring this character to life on Disney+.
Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will direct Ironheart
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Bailey will direct the first three episodes of "Ironheart." She's previously directed episodes of "First Wives Club," "Grown-ish," and "Dear White People." Meanwhile, Angela Barnes will direct the latter half of the season by helming Episodes 4 through 6. Her previous credits include "Blindspotting," "Mythic Quest," and "One Day at a Time."
Everything's shaping up quite nicely with the directors now in place for the upcoming Marvel series. Chinaka Hodge, who had worked as a writer on "Amazing Stories" and "Snowpiercer," will serve as head writer. Additionally, Ryan Coogler, the director for Marvel's "Black Panther" series, will come on board as an executive producer under his production banner, Proximity Media. Chinaka Hodge will also serve as an executive producer in addition to Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Zoei Nagelhout, Brad Winderbaum, and Victoria Alonso.
With so much talent coalescing in front of and behind the cameras, "Ironheart" will definitely be one project to keep an eye on once production gets more underway in the near future.