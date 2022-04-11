Marvel's Ironheart Series Adds Key Talent Sure To Please Fans

Many exciting projects are coming out of Marvel Studios shortly. On the film side of things, you have the forthcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." But there's even more coming to television in the form of Disney+ original series, with fans soon being able to check out the likes of "Ms. Marvel," She-Hulk," "Secret Wars," and so many others.

But that's only a tiny sampling of what fans can expect out of Marvel Studios in the years to come. One of the most exciting projects that's still in early development but already has a ton of star power supporting it is "Ironheart." Based on the character first introduced in an issue of "Invincible Iron Man" in 2016, the story follows RiRi Williams, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne, as she builds her very own Iron Man armor. The series is also set to star Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross, and now, we know who else will join the behind-the-scenes team to bring this character to life on Disney+.