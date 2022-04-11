The Moon Knight Theory That Will Make You Look Twice At Arthur Harrow

This article contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" Episode 2.

A lot of questions remained up in the air following the premiere episode of "Moon Knight." What's going on with Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac)? What's the deal with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and his cult? How exactly does Steven transform into Moon Knight?

Fortunately, many questions were answered in the second episode, moving the plot along nicely, which is always a benefit seeing how the season only contains six episodes. Namely, audiences received a better look at Arthur Harrow's grand machinations, which involve him judging people's souls and casting punishment on them even if they haven't done anything wrong but will only do so in the future. This sort of preemptive retribution doesn't sit well with Steven, who goes on the run with his alter-ego to come out unscathed.

While we know what Arthur's motivation entails, he's still shrouded in mystery. What was it about him exactly that made Khonshu want to latch onto him initially? Why does he have the power to cast judgment onto others? One fan of the show has come up with a theory that would explain quite a lot about Arthur and why he does what he does.